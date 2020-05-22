Newport Art Museum has reimagined its annual Artists’ Ball fundraiser into a new event, “Gala At Home,” on Friday, July 17, 2020. Due to the limitations imposed on large public events this summer season as a result of the coronavirus, the Museum is unable to invite guests to its annual fundraiser and gala, which raises essential funds for arts programming, exhibitions, and historic preservation. With “Gala at Home,” those looking forward to supporting the Museum by attending the summer event and enjoying a gourmet dinner, fine wine, and dancing with friends still can – in the comfort of their own home.



“Gala at Home” tickets, available for purchase at newportartmuseum.org/galaathome, include a gourmet 5-course dinner prepared by Blackstone Caterers, fine wine from Allen’s Wine & Spirits, flowers by Wild Season Florals, and a special DJ Megan Taylor dance mix (available on Spotify), all delivered right to your door on Friday, July 17th. The Museum is very grateful to the 2020 Artists’ Ball, now “Gala at Home” sponsor, Newport Lamp & Shade Company. Tickets are $1,000 for Dinner for 2, $4,000 for Dinner for 4, and $8,000 for Dinner for 8, and include hors d’oeuvres, soup, salad, main course, and dessert. Delivery locations include Aquidneck Island, Jamestown, and Bristol.



All “Gala at Home” proceeds benefit the arts programming, exhibitions, and historic preservation of the Newport Art Museum. Your generous tax-deductible gifts are more important than ever at this time. Those who are unable to participate on July 17th, or who live outside the delivery zone, can still support the Museum. You are invited to make a tax-deductible donation at newportartmuseum.org/support.



The “Gala at Home” menu begins with an artisan cheese plate, local bluefish pâté, and shrimp cocktail; the soup and salad course includes lobster bisque and an heirloom tomato and burrata salad. The entrée is petite mignon en croute as well as a sous vide lobster tail, accompanied by corn soufflé, confit baby vegetables, and a summer truffle sauce. A vegetarian option of vegetable terrine en croute, stuffed heirloom tomato, vegetable confit, and corn soufflé will also be available upon request. The meal will end with dessert; panna cotta with fresh strawberries. Reheating instructions will be delivered with each meal.



More “Gala at Home” details, including tax-deductible donation options, are available at newportartmuseum.org/galaathome. The deadline for purchasing “Gala at Home” tickets is June 30, 2020. The number of dinners will be limited to 100, so early reservations are recommended.





About the Artists’ Ball



The Newport Art Museum’s annual summer fundraiser, the Artists’ Ball, is a tradition that dates back to 1927. One of the most highly anticipated and lively cultural events of Newport’s summer season, the Art Museum’s festive dinner dance attracts cultural and civic leaders, artists, collectors, philanthropists, and other art-world notables from across the country. Proceeds from the Artists’ Ball are in support of the Art Museum’s extensive exhibition program, permanent collection, public programs, community outreach, and preservation of its historically-significant buildings.



The Artists’ Ball 2020 was meant to premiere “Andy Warhol: Big Shot,” organized by the Newport Art Museum, which will now open in September 2020. The Museum is grateful to Artists’ Ball 2020 co-chairs, Sam Bolton, Charlie Burns, Marie Samuels and Maura Smith.