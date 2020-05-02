The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) announced last last night that its board of directors, comprised of executives from its 13 member teams and officers, have voted to cancel the 2020 summer collegiate baseball season.

“This decision was reached after a careful and thoughtful review of the guidance from federal, state and local officials, the leadership of our host communities, and recommendations from the CDC and medical community. The conclusion was that canceling the 2020 season was necessary for the health, safety and well-being of our players, coaches, umpires, volunteers, fans and host families,” the NECBL said in the announcement.

NECBL is a wooden bat college summer league that fields teams in all six New England states.

Rhode Island is home to two NECBL teams – the Ocean State Waves, who play at Old Mountain Field in Wakefield, and the Newport Gulls, who play at Cardines Field in Newport.

“We understand that this decision will result in hardship and disappointment to our student-athletes who have already lost their college spring baseball season. For this reason, it breaks our hearts and runs counter to our competitive instincts and spirit. However, our first priority and obligation must always be the health and well-being of our players and our community. We promise to use this time out, and all of our resources, to make our 2021 season something truly special for our players, coaches and fans,” the NECBL said in the announcement.

Partially funded by Major League Baseball, the NECBL started play in 1994 and enjoyed its 25th-year anniversary season last summer. The New England League has sent over 150 alumni to the Major Leagues and has had nearly 100 alumni drafted in each of the last 10 Major League Baseball Drafts.

“We are part of the communities that host our member teams. We encourage our teams, as organizations, individually and working with their volunteers, to support community first responders and their local business sponsors, many of whom are restaurants that are going through difficult financial times. To show our appreciation to our host communities and supporters, we will dedicate Opening Day 2021 in each of our venues to thank, honor and support community organizations and first responders who serve on the front lines of combating COVID-19”, NECBL concluded.