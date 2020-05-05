This morning, Newport Police Department shared that on Tuesday they responded to the Thurston Avenue area to a report that a resident, while walking his dog noticed pieces of hot dogs scattered on the lawns, upon further checking it revealed that the hot dogs contained nails.
The Newport Police are currently investigating this incident and request that anyone with information contact Detective Patrick Walsh at 401-845-5775.
