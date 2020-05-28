Here’s a weekend round-up of some of the best concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Show of the Week: Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen will be live streaming Friday 5/29 on several platforms from an empty Fenway Park at 6PM. The concert will benefit the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston. Details here.

Lucinda Williams “Live Virtual Session” Friday 5/29 at 5PM on The Current. Details here.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers will be streaming from the Narrows Center for the Arts Friday 5/29 at 8PM. Details here.

“Passim Streams” presents Honeysuckle Friday 5/29 at 7PM. Details here.

Saturday night 5/30, don’t miss The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, The Lumineers, Dave Matthews and many more will be performing for the Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund on CBS TV at 8PM. Details here.

The “Budweiser Stay at Home” series has The Black Crowes and The Trews live stream Saturday 5/30 at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday 5/30 at 4PM. Pickathon presents “A Concert a Day” with a 2015 concert replay from Hiss Golden Messenger. Details here.

“Live From Here” returns with live streams Saturday 5/30 at 6:00PM with music from Chicano Batman, Sarah Jarosz, Blake Mills, Aoife O’Donovan, Ryan Hamilton, and Eve Ewing. Details here.

Sunday 5/31, guitar guru Richard Thompson streams live at 4PM. Details here.