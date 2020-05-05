In these trying times, many moms could use some extra special appreciation this Mother’s Day, Sunday May 10th. Luckily our innovative local restaurants, florists, and gift shops have come up with some creative ways you can appreciate mom while supporting local business and keeping everyone safe at the same time. Here’s a breakdown of ideas – categorized by Food, Flowers, Fitness and Fun – for celebrating mom in the time of coronavirus.
Food
You may not be able to take mom out to her favorite restaurant this year, but these restaurants are giving you the ability to bring her favorite restaurant to her:
Stoneacre Brasserie – In a collaboration with Wild Season Florals, Stoneacre is offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch with a bouquet of local, seasonal florals included for $95. See menu details below. Order (one order feeds 2) must be placed by noon on Friday, May 8th. Email StoneacreBrasserie@gmail.com or call 401.619.7848. Available for pick up Friday, May 8th & Saturday at 580 Thames Street, Newport. 12-8PM. Free delivery on Aquidneck Island can be arranged.
Mom has been doing a lot lately… Now, more than ever, moms need a pick-me-up — a genuine thank you, a warm and hearty meal, and some brightness in their day. Our event manager, Christine, is celebrating her first Mother’s Day. To honor her and all of you moms, we gathered her favorite things and really want to share them with you: 💐Bouquet of Local & Seasonal Flowers from @wildseasonflorals 🍄Local Mushroom Quiche with Wild Nettles & Gruyere 🍊Spring Asparagus Salad with Citrus, Sunflower Butter & @richeeses Narragansett Creamery Feta 🧈House-made Buttermilk Biscuits with Honey Butter & Sea Salt 🍫Chocolate Pot de Crème with Candied Cocoa Nibs 💌Handmade ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ Card from @megheriot $95 + tax (serves 2) Add some spirit to your brunch or picnic and truly celebrate Mom: ✨ @domaine_collin Sparkling Rose – $18 ✨ @ohzamimosas – $5 ✨@cutwaterspirits Spicy Bloody Mary – $5 Order (one order feeds 2) by noon on Friday, May 8th. Email StoneacreBrasserie@gmail.com or call @stoneacrewineandspirits 401.619.7848 Prepayment via credit card or Venmo (@StoneacreBrasserie) preferred Available for pick up Friday, May 8th & Saturday, May 9th Pickup at @stoneacrewineandspirits at 580 Thames Street, Newport. 12-8PM Free delivery on Aquidneck Island can be arranged. 🚚 Tag a mama you love! 💕 📸: @megheriot
The Chanler – Offering a special Mother’s Day menu as part of their take-out and delivery program. See menu for pricing based on number of meals.
Salvation Café – Online pre-orders for Mother’s Day brunch are live through Wednesday 5/6. See details below. https://salvationcafe.com/
Basil & Bunny – This vegan eatery in Warren known for its sweet treats has launched 6 new flavors of its best-selling MMMBop-tarts in honor of moms. Find ordering details on their website: https://basilandbunny.com/
With Mother’s Day just around the corner we wanted to do something special. Our MMMBop-Tarts are one of our best selling items and selling out each week. So we’re debuting 6 new flavors just for mom. We’ll also have your old favorites. Pick up will be from 10am-12pm on Sunday May 10th at our trailer behind @hopemain in Warren RI! These sweet treats will be pre-order only starting today until we’re sold out. Check out the link in the bio for a complete list of flavors to choose from! Pictured above is something special we have been working on. 🍪 Chocolate Chip Cookie stuffed MMMBop-tart with chocolate icing (also available in vanilla icing) and naturally colored sprinkles! 💚🌱🐰🤩
Gulf Stream Bar – In addition to family-style “take and bake” meals for Mother’s Day, Gulf Stream bar is offering some delicious specials this Sunday and a Mother’s Day Mimosa Kit this Sunday only. See menu below and give them a call at 401-293-0930 or place your order online at gulfstreambar.com.
Flowers
Here are a few local florists and farms offering curb-side pick-up and delivery.
Dahlia Shed (Middletown) – If the “Open” flag is flying in front of this mom-owned business, that means the self-service stand is open and stocked with pre-wrapped bouquets as well as flowers to build your own. You can also order tubers online.
Cold and raw day and some parts of New England even the S word! I am thinking warm thoughts because I start seeding the warm annuals in the greenhouse today! So much uncertainty now and I just have to stay the course because my gut says we all need flowers, we all need our community and we all are thinking a little bit differently about sourcing local and helping our community recover! That community continues to strengthen as we start another week staying home to support our hospitals, nurses, doctors, nursing home residents, grocery store and essential employees we can do this because I know the hard work pays off and the harvest will come! #zinnias #cosmos #color #happy #summerflowers #barn #brightandcheery #warmthoughts
The Secret Garden (Jamestown) – Mother’s Day bouquets are available for local delivery or pick-up. Shop online or call (401) 423-0050 to order.
Wicked Tulips (Exeter) – Although unable to offer their popular U-Pick Events this year, you can now order a tulip bouquet for curbside pick-up or buy tickets to the Virtual Tulip Experience. More information and purchase details here. You can also support mom-owned business RI Sunshine with a virtual family photo that features Wicked Tulips in the background.
Fitness
Gift cards and virtual class packs are available at these Rhode Island fitness studios that have gone virtual during the pandemic. Several of them are owned by women who happen to be moms too!
Pulse Newport & Bellevue Barre – Newport-based group fitness and barre classes.
Elevate – Middletown-based group fitness studio.
People are asking how they can support us….Please no gift cards! We ask that you use your current class card – sign up for a live class, buy a recorded class, rent equipment! All of this can be accessed through the Mindbody app or our website. We know you’re getting unmotivated – let us help get you MOTIVATED! AND THIS WEEK – FREE!! TUES/THURS 930am -Strengthen, Lengthen and Tone workouts with Blake Allan – sign up on the Mindbody app and we’ll send you meeting numbers and passwords! #elevatefitnpt #bestofri #bestalternativetothegym #coronavirusworkouts #virtualclasses #virtualworkouts
Wave Cycle – Cycling studio based in Newport that just opened last year.
⚡️CHALLENGE ALERT⚡️ . There is no us without YOU!💙Your support means the 🌎 to us and we want to thank you for helping our small business while we are all in quarantine! . WAVE SUPPORT CHALLENGE: Complete ONE action from ALL three sections and receive a special exclusive challenge gift from WAVE!🎉 Make sure to tag @wavecyclestudio when you complete #3 so we know you’ve completed the challenge!✨Challenge Ends on May 10th 12AM EST . ⚡️HOW TO WIN/RECEIVE GIFT⚡️: pick one from each section! . #1:Write a Review – on Google – Facebook – Classpass #2:Follow Us – Facebook – Vimeo – Instagram – Spotify #3:Share on Your Story tag @wavecyclestudio – WAVE throwback – What your doing at home to stay active – Show off your WAVE Swag – Anything WAVE! EVERYONE WINS! We will mail prize out to your address or you can pick up in studio! #challenge #supportsmallbusiness #smallbusiness #newportri #rhodeisland
Studio Barre – Barre studio on Aquidneck Island.
Mend – Women-owned yoga studio based in Newport that just opened last year.
Fun
Here are a few local businesses you can look to for interesting and unique activities and gifts for mom this year.
The JPT – The Virtual Screening Room has 5 interesting films available during the week of Mother’s Day, including the ever popular Fantastic Fungi which has sold out multiple times. Purchase one or several and watch with mom while supporting this historic Washington Square theater.
Featured in the JPT Virtual Screening Room: two films on famous artists who changed the game. Beyond the Visible: Hilda at Klint and Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo the Works encapsulate the artists lives through their works. Enjoy both films by renting through janepickens.com Stream the film from anywhere! #newportri #rhodeisland #flattenthecurve
Newport Historical Society Museum & Shop – Looking for a unique gift for mom? This local museum shop is now online, meaning you can order with free shipping or curbside pick-up. Browse it for jewelry, books, large puzzles, DIY food and beverage kits, and lots of whimsical and unexpected finds.
Planning on giving mom a plant or some flowers for Mother’s Day this year? For an added does of whimsy and eccentricity, put your flora in one of these ceramic Juno cachepots! We are scheduling contact-free pick up’s, just leave us a note at checkout if you would like to pick u[ your purchase. #mothersday #shipsfree #flowersformom #plantformom #newportripickup #quickshipping #whattogetmom #endlesslyinteresting #shopnewporthistory #shopmuseums #beapatron #brickmarket #shoplocal #ishopmuseums #shopsmall #shopnewportri #shopnewporthistoryonline #museumstore #museumshop #shopmuseumsonline #newportharbor #localgiftsbestgifts #hardtobuyfor #stayhome #socialdistancing #quarentineandchill #quarantineandlearn #learnathome #historyathome #quarantined
Primavera Newport – Browse this Bowen’s Wharf gift shop online and find lots of options for Mother’s Day with free shipping included.
Add a little humor to moms gift this year with something from @whiskeyriversoap . We could all use a little a laugh. Visit @primaveranewport or primaveranewport.com for the complete line. Free shipping or curbside pickup available at checkout! The astrology collection is perfect for those celebrating Birthdays! #mothersday #mom #mama #dogmama #handsoap #astrology #taurus #taurusseason #supportsmallbusiness #please #freeshipping #curbsidepickup #newportri #familyrun #momandpopshop #brickandmortar #thankyouforyoursupport
Kristen Coates – Shop the Kristen Coates online shop for beautiful objects and art for the home that mom is sure to love. Free shipping on all domestic orders and curbside pick-up available.
