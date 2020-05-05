In these trying times, many moms could use some extra special appreciation this Mother’s Day, Sunday May 10th. Luckily our innovative local restaurants, florists, and gift shops have come up with some creative ways you can appreciate mom while supporting local business and keeping everyone safe at the same time. Here’s a breakdown of ideas – categorized by Food, Flowers, Fitness and Fun – for celebrating mom in the time of coronavirus.

Food

You may not be able to take mom out to her favorite restaurant this year, but these restaurants are giving you the ability to bring her favorite restaurant to her:

Stoneacre Brasserie – In a collaboration with Wild Season Florals, Stoneacre is offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch with a bouquet of local, seasonal florals included for $95. See menu details below. Order (one order feeds 2) must be placed by noon on Friday, May 8th. Email StoneacreBrasserie@gmail.com or call 401.619.7848. Available for pick up Friday, May 8th & Saturday at 580 Thames Street, Newport. 12-8PM. Free delivery on Aquidneck Island can be arranged.

The Chanler – Offering a special Mother’s Day menu as part of their take-out and delivery program. See menu for pricing based on number of meals.

Salvation Café – Online pre-orders for Mother’s Day brunch are live through Wednesday 5/6. See details below. https://salvationcafe.com/

Basil & Bunny – This vegan eatery in Warren known for its sweet treats has launched 6 new flavors of its best-selling MMMBop-tarts in honor of moms. Find ordering details on their website: https://basilandbunny.com/

Gulf Stream Bar – In addition to family-style “take and bake” meals for Mother’s Day, Gulf Stream bar is offering some delicious specials this Sunday and a Mother’s Day Mimosa Kit this Sunday only. See menu below and give them a call at 401-293-0930 or place your order online at gulfstreambar.com.

Flowers

Here are a few local florists and farms offering curb-side pick-up and delivery.

Dahlia Shed (Middletown) – If the “Open” flag is flying in front of this mom-owned business, that means the self-service stand is open and stocked with pre-wrapped bouquets as well as flowers to build your own. You can also order tubers online.

The Secret Garden (Jamestown) – Mother’s Day bouquets are available for local delivery or pick-up. Shop online or call (401) 423-0050 to order.

Wicked Tulips (Exeter) – Although unable to offer their popular U-Pick Events this year, you can now order a tulip bouquet for curbside pick-up or buy tickets to the Virtual Tulip Experience. More information and purchase details here. You can also support mom-owned business RI Sunshine with a virtual family photo that features Wicked Tulips in the background.

Fitness

Gift cards and virtual class packs are available at these Rhode Island fitness studios that have gone virtual during the pandemic. Several of them are owned by women who happen to be moms too!

Pulse Newport & Bellevue Barre – Newport-based group fitness and barre classes.

Elevate – Middletown-based group fitness studio.

Wave Cycle – Cycling studio based in Newport that just opened last year.

Studio Barre – Barre studio on Aquidneck Island.

Mend – Women-owned yoga studio based in Newport that just opened last year.

Fun

Here are a few local businesses you can look to for interesting and unique activities and gifts for mom this year.

The JPT – The Virtual Screening Room has 5 interesting films available during the week of Mother’s Day, including the ever popular Fantastic Fungi which has sold out multiple times. Purchase one or several and watch with mom while supporting this historic Washington Square theater.

Newport Historical Society Museum & Shop – Looking for a unique gift for mom? This local museum shop is now online, meaning you can order with free shipping or curbside pick-up. Browse it for jewelry, books, large puzzles, DIY food and beverage kits, and lots of whimsical and unexpected finds.

Primavera Newport – Browse this Bowen’s Wharf gift shop online and find lots of options for Mother’s Day with free shipping included.

Kristen Coates – Shop the Kristen Coates online shop for beautiful objects and art for the home that mom is sure to love. Free shipping on all domestic orders and curbside pick-up available.