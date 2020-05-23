(From the MLK Center updates)

After 10 long weeks of coping with the coronavirus, we are beginning to “dip our toes in the water” of reopening our education programs. Our Preschool will reopen June 1st, and we are awaiting final approval on our plan to open Summer Camp. We are following all Rhode Island Department of Education and Department of Human Services guidelines to safely reopen.

Thanks to generous grant funding and private donations, we will provide scholarships for nearly 90% of weekly tuition, meaning hard-hit working families will pay only $20 per week to help them get back to work, and back on their feet.

To prepare to reopen, we have had a two-part cleaning and disinfectant process done throughout the Center. All desks, countertops, tables, and other high-touch surfaces were stripped bare for cleaning and to allow the special MicroShield 360 protectant to adhere.

- Advertisement -

The health and safety of our clients, volunteers and staff is our highest priority, now more than ever.