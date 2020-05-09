Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Morgan James is live streaming “80’s Hits” at 5PM. Details here.

Brandy Clark will “Jam in Place” at 6PM tonight. Details here.

The Genesis Film Festival has “The Way We Walk” at 2PM. Details here.

Ben Folds “Saturday Apartment Requests” at 7PM. Details here.

Robyn Hitchcock live stream beginning at 11AM. Details here.

Jorma Kaukonon Quarantine Concert – Live from Fur Peace Ranch at 8PM. Details here.

Blake Shelton is streaming live at 8PM. Details here.