Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Locally, check out the live stream at 7PM from Bernard John with guests John Faraone, Brian McKenzie, Stev Delmonico, Michael Graham and more! Details here.

Colorado Gives Back, a live stream event curated by The Lumineers, will feature the Colorado artists and celebritites Lumineers, One Republic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Peyton Manning, Von Miller and more at 3PM. Details here.

Virtual Lemonade is a New Mexico based festival streaming today with David Byrne, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Meredith Monk, Ali MacGraw, Daniel Rossen and more. Music begins at 10PM. Details here.

Tallest Man on Earth live stream with guest Courtney Marie Andrews at 3PM. Details here.

Dom Flemons at the New York Guitar Festival at 4PM. Details here.

Tim McGraw will perform his new single, “I Called Mama,” live for the first time as well as some fan favorites on Amazon Live at 5PM. Details here.

Deftones at Frank’s Friday Night Live DJ Set at 10PM. Details here.

Were you there? I was, and it was damn hot! Grateful Dead replay from Foxboro July 2, 1989. Details here.