Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Indigo Girls will be live every Thursday in May leading up to their new release “Look Long” May 22. Check them out at 7PM tonight. Details here.

Zac Brown Band on “Pay it Forward Live” at 8PM.Details here.

Foo Fighters Lollapalooza 2011 replay at 8PM. Details here.

“Online at the Outpost” series presents John Doe live at 7PM. Details here.

The National Gallery of Ireland presents Lisa Hannigan at 2PM. Details here.

Watkins Family Hour at 7PM with guests John C. Reilly and Mike Viola. Details here.

Bill Frisell at the New York Guitar Festival at 4PM. Details here.

Mac DeMarco plays “Pickathon Presents: A Concert A Day for MusiCares” beginning at 4PM. Details here.

Martin Guitar’s “Jam in Place” has Lauren Mascitti and Shawn Camp at 7PM. Details here.