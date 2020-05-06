Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

MusicCares weekly live stream with CAM, Skip Marley, Steve Earle, Brandy Clark at 4PM. Details here.

The “Paste Happiest Hour” has two favorites, Robyn Hitchcock and Rhett Miller streaming today at 5PM. Details here.

Margo Price live stream to benefit Oxfam at 9PM. Details here.

Dave Matthews Band has the “DMB Drive-In,” featuring a previously recorded show at 8PM. This week, its the June 29, 2019 show from the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, IN Details here.

The “Whiskey Sour Happy Hour” on Bluegrass Situation has live streams at 8PM with Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi, Jerry Douglas, Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Jarosz and Shakey Graves. Details here.

Fruit Bats “At Home with ACL” to benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians live stream at 9PM. Details here.