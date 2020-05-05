Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley of the Drive-By Truckers on The Current live stream at 4PM. Details here.

“LIVE WAX with Christian McBride” on the Newport Jazz Festival IG LIVE at 7PM featuring guest, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah. Details here.

Amythyst Kiah live stream at the New York Guitar Festival at 4PM. Details here.

Dillon Francis and Diplo celebrate #CincoAtHome at 8PM with a live stream supporting restaurant workers. Details here.

The Beach Life Festival has a live stream starting at 5PM. Performers include John Popper, Dan Kelly and Russ Rankin. Details here.

Twisted Pine has their “Love-Stream Variety Show” at 5PM. Details here.

Phish streaming live at 7PM. Details here.

Ozomatli celebrate Cinqo de Mayo with a live stream at 8PM to benefit the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Details here.