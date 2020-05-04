Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

The New York Guitar Festival begins daily shows with live performances at 4PM daily through May 14. Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal play today at 4PM. Donations will benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Details here.

Larkin Poe on #BluesMonday live stream at 2PM. Details here.

Joe Satriani presents “Club Joe Streaming Sessions” with a full play of his classic album “The Extremist” beginning today at 2PM. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters plays Martin Guitars “Jam in Place” today at 5PM. Details here.

Israel Nash on Pickathon’s “A Concert a Day” at 4PM. Details here.

Ani DiFranco plays the 504 Life Telethon: Stand With New Orleans at 6PM. Details here.

The Mastersons “Mondaze” live stream at 6PM. Details here.