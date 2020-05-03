Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Rolling Stones “Extra Licks” replay on YouTube’s #StayHome campaign. Ole Ole Ole Performances. Details here.

Shakey Knees TV Festival with Cold War Kids, The Avett Brothers and Beck. Details here.

Blues Music Awards at 6PM hosted by Rory Block. Details here.

John Mayer live stream at 10PM on Instagram. Details here.

Widespread Panic concert replay Live from New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on 5/1/2008 at 8PM. Details here.

Chadwick Stokes live stream at 8PM. Details here.

Sofi Tukker live stream at 8PM. Details here.