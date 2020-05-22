Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

DelFest at Home continues to provide streams of artists scheduled for the popular Festival. Today, Marty Stuart, Railroad Earth and the Marcus King Band are scheduled to play. Details here.

Veteran singer-songwriter Steve Earle is out with a new album today and is live streaming at 4PM to play and talk about it. Details here.

Lake Street Dive has a concert replay tonight at 9PM from The Anthem in Washington D.C. Details here.

“Shut your mouth and get your ass in the closet” says Mike Cooley of the Drive-By Truckers… he’s streaming at 9PM. Indeed. Details here.

Indigo Girls will be streaming live at 5PM on the “Paste Happiest Hour.” Details here.

Singer-Songwriter Lara Herscovitch “Birthday Extravaganza – Songs From Seclusion 3” is happening today at 7PM. Details here.

Terry Kitchen, Crowes Pasture and Susan Cattaneo are streaming sponsored by the Amazing Things Arts Center tonight at 7:30. Details here.