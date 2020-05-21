Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Pandemic Baby” is a new online Variety Show at 7:30PM curated by local musician Chris Monti. Tonight’s performers include Monti, Allysen Callery, Atwater – Donnelly, Paper Heart Puppets and Morgan Johnston. Details here.

The “WhistleStop Rock Festival” virtual show is back tonight at 7:30. This one totally rocks – check out Tanya Donelly, Dean Fisher, Joyce Raskin White, Heather Rose in Clover and more. Contributions benefit The Plough and Stars, The Square Root and Tavern at the End of the World. Details here.

The Music Salon live stream series “building community and inspiration through music” begins tonight at 7PM with singer-songwriters from the Boston area including Bernie Drury, JStu, Trace Ellis, Kaoruko Pilkington, Daniel Haight and Chuck Vermette Sr. Details here.

One of the Americana music’s best festivals, Delfest, is going virtual this weekend. Today, starting at 4:30PM, check out host Del McCoury Band and at 8PM, the Trey Anastasio Band. Details here.

Katy Perry will be live streaming from her home on RADIO.COM at 6PM. Details here.

Indigo Girls are doing an all request lives stream tonight at 7PM. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers will be together in Atlanta, with a remote appearance by Stacey Abrams. Details here.

Nicki Bluhm will be live streaming from her home at 8PM. Details here.