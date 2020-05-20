Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fruit Bats are featured on Pickathon’s “A Concert a Day” today at 4PM. Details here.

RI rock legend Mark Cutler is live tonight at 7PM with his Wednesday live stream by the fireplace. Details here.

Mary Gauthier is live streaming as part of the “Parlor Room Home Sessions” at 8PM. Details here.

Singer-songwriter Kim Moberg is streaming live at 7PM to benefit the restaurant and staff of O’Sheas Olde Inne. Details here.

The Bluegrass Situation presents the Whiskey Sour Happy Hour at 8PM with live streams from Rodney Crowell, Madison Cunningham, Ben Harper, Valerie June, Matt The Electrician, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Billy Strings and Watkins Family Hour. Not a bad line up! Details here.

Sam Smith is streaming live tonight at 7PM as part of the “iHeartRadio Living Room Series.” Details here.

“Weir Wednesday” has a re-broadcast of Bob Weir and Friends from March, 2012. Details here.