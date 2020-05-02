Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Shakey Knees Fest Virtual Weekend with The Strokes, Social Distortion, Queens of the Stone Age and many more. Details here.

“Live From Philly” continues today with Christian McBride, Man Man, John Oates and The War on Drugs. Details here.

“Live From Here” with Chris Thile will feature new material from Thile and his Live from Heroes house band along with guests Sylvan Esso, Watkins Family Hour, Gaby Moreno and more. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Elliot Easton is live at 4PM with Martin Guitars Jam in Place. Details here.

“One More Saturday Night” with Dead & Co. 6/6/2018 Replay from Noblesville, IN. Details here.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be livestreaming a performance from the Grand Ole Opry at 7:30PM. Details here.

WWOZ “Jazz Festing in Place” continues to stream memorable sets all weekend long from New Orleans Jazz Festival. Performers include Fats Domino, The Neville Brothers, Irma Thomas, Allen Toussaint, Henry Butler, Marcia Ball, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and Trombone Shorty. Details here.