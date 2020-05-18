Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

The National are streaming live with a benefit to support their crew members at 5PM. Details here.

“Voices to Protect the Vote” will be live streaming tonight at 7PM with Paula Cole, David Hidalgo of Los Lobos, Leyla McCalla, and more. Details here.

Broadway on Demand is has Jon Bon Jovi, Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, and more streaming “A Night Of Covenant House Stars” at 8PM to benefit the Covenant House charity. Details here.

Grace Potter has her Monday Night Twilight live stream at 8PM tonight. Details here.

Metallica Mondays “Live From the Archive” has a 2012 show from Nickelsdorf, Austria at 8PM tonight. Details here.

Moe is also streaming a concert replay tonight at 8:30, this one from a 2018 show at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre. Details here.