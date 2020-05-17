Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Joseph is featured on Pickathon’s “A Concert a Day” replay today at 4PM. Details here.

Singer-songwriter Chris Smither is live on the Parlor Room Home Sessions tonight at 8PM. Details here.

The “Live From Quarentine Virtual Festival,” a benefit for the Frontline Responders Fund to get hospital workers critical protective gear, has a live stream at 4PM with Chelsea Cutler, Leslie Odom Jr., Shakey Graves, Local Natives and more today starting at 4PM. Details here.

Elliot Smith “Heaven Adores You,” a documentary about the late singer-songwriters life and music, broadcasts at Noon today. Details here.

Todd Snider “What it is – Purple Building live stream comes at you from Nashville every Sunday at Noon. Details here.

MONDAY PREVIEW: “Voices to Protect the Vote” will be live streaming tonight at 7PM with Paula Cole, David Hidalgo of Los Lobos, Leyla McCalla, and more. Details here.