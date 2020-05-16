Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Live From Here” with Chris Thile is on the air every Saturday at 6PM. This week’s guests include Norah Jones, Wilco, Punch Brothers and Madison Cunningham. Details here.

Black-Eyed Peas will be streaming today at 8PM as part of the Budweiser REWIND series, described as “a unique interactive music and storytelling series.” Details here.

We all certainly miss Tom Petty – tonight at 9PM you can catch a memorable performance of Petty and The Heartbreakers’ main stage set from LOCKN’ 2014. Details here.

Speaking of the LOCKN’ Festival, Sheryl Crow is streaming a set, described as “a legendary soul-filled performance” from the 2018 Festival. Don’t miss it! Details here.

“Bluegrass in the Bottoms” is another cancelled festival gone virtual. Starting at 1PM today, check out streams from performers including Mandolin Orange, Sam Bush and The Mighty Pines. Details here.

Check out the “Genesis Film Festival,” an ongoing celebration of Genesis live. This week’s concert replay is “When In Rome” from 2007. Details here.