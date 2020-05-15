Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Miley Cyrus will be live at 2PM on Facebook and Instagram for “Celebrate the Class of 2020” in honor of graduating seniors who have had their commencement ceremonies canceled. Oprah Winfrey gives the keynote address. Details here.

Jason Isbell releases his new album “Reunions” today and to celebrate, he and his wife Amanda Shires are playing a special acoustic show at 8PM in a crowdless Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. Details here.

Larkin Poe will be streaming live as part of the New York Guitar Festival at 4PM today. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Katy Perry will be on Amazon Live at 1PM today with a Q&A and a performance of her new song “Daisies.” Details here.

Sam Melo of Rainbow Kitten Surprise is streaming “Live from the Living Room” at 8PM. Details here.

Shakey Graves is on Pickathon’s “A Concert a Day” at 4PM. Details here.

RI singer-songwriter Chris Monti releases a new video “Darlene” at 1:30PM today. The video features Theo Regan on bass and Michael Lewis on drums. Video by Julia Liu and Keith Heyward. Details here.

Queen will make the 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness video available today. It’s on YouTube for 48 hours only starting at 2PM. Details here.