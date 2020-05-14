Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Prince and the Revolution: Live” has Prince and his legendary band at the peak of their “Purple Rain” Tour, with a show from the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY from March 30, 1985. The 8PM event benefits the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Details here.

Hippies unite! Its Wavy Gravy’s 84th birthday this weekend and there’s a festival to celebrate to benefit the SEVA Foundation. Performers include Bonnie Raitt, Hot Tuna, Jackson Browne and Ani DiFranco. Details here.

#TheNewGig stream tonight at 8PM. It’s sponsored by the Jazz Foundation and benefits the COVID-19 Musicians Emergency Fund. Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, performers include Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray, Angelique Kidjo, Jon Batiste and more. Details here.

- Advertisement -

The Freshgrass Foundation has a live stream with Billy Strings and Leyla McCalla tonight at 8PM. Details here.

Chance the Rapper is live streaming on Verizon’s “Pay it Forward” tonight at 8PM. Details here.

The Avett Brothers will stream a set that will be broadcast on the Atlanta Braves’ Facebook page tonight at 10PM. Details here.