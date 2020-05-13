Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Iggy Pop is streaming a concert replay from the 2016 Post Pop Depression tour at the Royal Albert Hall at 3PM. Details here.

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams stream at the New York Guitar Festival at 4PM. Details here.

David Crosby and Thad Cockrell stream at the “Paste Happiest Hour” at 5PM. Details here.

Melissa Etheridge continues her “Concerts at Home” series at 6PM. Details here.

Brandy Clark live stream at 7PM with guest Tenille Townes. Details here.

Dave Matthews Band concert replay at 8PM from the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT on 6/22/2019. Tonight’s replay benefits Meals on Wheels. Details here.

Another recent concert replay at 8PM from Bob Weir and Wolf Bros’ Mill Valley, CA show from 2-10-2020. Details here.