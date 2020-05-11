Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting and many others will be live on CNBC at 7PM for “Rise Up New York,” a telethon to assist New Yorkers inpacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Details here.

The “Paste Happiest Hour” at 5PM has a live stream with Erin Rae and Shakey Graves. Details here.

OneRepublic streams “Live From the Living Room” at 7PM. Details here.

Dave Hause streams at 4PM on Martin Guitar’s “Jam in Place.” Details here.

Sierra Hull on Pickathon’s Concert of the Day at 4PM. Details here.

The Mastersons stream on “Masterson’s Mondaze” at 6PM. Details here.

Grace Potter streams every Monday on “Monday Night Twilight Hour” at 8PM. Details here.

Metallica streams a show replay every Monday at 7PM on “Metallica Monday.” Details here.