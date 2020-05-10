Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis.

City Winery and Billy Bragg are streaming a special Mother’s Day concert on YouTube at 5PM. Guests include Rosanne Cash, Richard Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Mountain Goats, Shovels & Rope, The Indigo Girls and more. Hosted by WFUV’s Rita Houston – Don’t miss this one! Details here.

Richard Thompson streams at “The Royal Albert Home” today at 7:30PM. Another one not to miss! Details here.

The Rolling Stones continue their “Extra Licks” series at 3PM with a replay of “Havana Moon,” from the “América Latina Olé Tour 2016.” Good stuff! Details here.

Stream a 12 hour Mother’s Day “Tribute to Toshi Seeger” — supporting the critical environmental action initiatives by Hudson River Clearwater Sloop. Performers include Tom Chapin, Lara Herscovitch and Reggie Harris. Details here.

The Parlor Room Home Sessions has a live stream with Tim O’Brien at 8PM. Details here.