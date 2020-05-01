Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Kurt Vile, John Oates, War on Drugs and many others are scheduled to appear as part of the three-day “Love From Philly” virtual music festival all weekend long beginning at 5PM. Details here.

Foxygen on the Pickathon’s “A Concert A Day for MusiCares” at 4PM.

Josh Groban, Quincy Jones, Questlove and others are headlining the 24 hour “Call to Unite” event beginning at 8PM tonight. Details here.

Kesha will be live stream at 7PM to benefit Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund. Details here.

Kenny Chesney will celebrate the release of his new album, Here and Now at 7PM. Details here.

Anders Osborne “Deep Cuts” live stream at 7:30PM. Details here.

Luke Combs will play his new tune “Six Feet Aprt” in a live stream at 8PM. Details here.

Snarky Puppy concert re-play from the San Francisco Jazz Center from 9-2-18. Details here.