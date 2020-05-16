The John E. Fogarty Foundation for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities today announced it has awarded over $175,000 in grants to 36 Rhode Island non-profit organizations. The Foundation’s mission is to support agencies that provide services to improve and enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) within Rhode Island.



2020 Grant recipients include: Access Point RI, The Arc of Blackstone Valley, Autism Project, Best Buddies RI, Brother Thomas Leto Options Program/Bishop Hendricken, Camp Jori, Children’s Friend & Service, Common Fence Point Improvement Association, Community Access Speech Therapy, Epilepsy Foundation New England, Episcopal Conference Center, Festival Ballet Providence, The Fogarty Center, Frank Olean Center, Gateways to Change, J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, L.I.F.E., Inc., Looking Upwards, Miracle Project, Newport YMCA, Ocean Community YMCA, PLAN RI, ProAbility, RE-Focus, Inc., RI Developmental Disabilities Council, RI Parent Information Network, RI Social Skills Academy, Sail To Prevail, Salve Regina University, Sargent Rehabilitation Center, Seven Hills Rhode Island, Shri Service Core, Special Olympics RI, URI Xtreme Inclusion, West Bay RI and the YMCA of Pawtucket.



“The need for assistance has never been more acute within our state. The Fogarty Foundation is committed to continuing it’s long standing mission of supporting Rhode Island organizations that work to support and enrich the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, (IDD)”, said Foundation Chair, Mary Fogarty McAndrew in a statement. The Foundation raises money each year thanks to its many generous donors and its annual Fogarty Foundation Golf Invitational, postponed this year due to COVID-19.