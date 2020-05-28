Conanicut Marine Services, Inc., operator of the Jamestown Newport Ferry service, announced today that it will resume ferry and cruise operations on June 6, with reduced capacity to allow for comfortable social distancing for its riders.

The daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport is scheduled to run through to October 12, 2020. Options include round-trip or one-way tickets and a reduced-rate Evening Special after 4 p.m. All vessels have an on-board bar for refreshments. Routes include stops at Rose Island Lighthouse, Fort Adams, Ann Street Pier, Perrotti Park and Jamestown Village. For more information and a list of all schedules and fares visit JamestownNewportFerry.com. Tickets can be purchased online at conanicutmarina.com/jamestown-newport-ferry/ferry-tickets.

In addition, Jamestown Newport Ferry will offer scenic tours of magnificent Newport Harbor and lower Narragansett Bay aboard their newest vessel, COASTAL QUEEN. Coastal Queen Scenic Cruises as well as their well-received Cross-Bay Scenic and Sunset Cruises aboard The Jamestown will be available from June 6 through October 31 and will require reservations. All Scenic Bay Cruise tickets are available online at conanicutmarina.com/jamestown-newport-ferry/tours.

Conanicut Marine Services reminders everyone that all of the Jamestown Newport Ferry vessels are available for private charter events or private scenic cruises. Visit conanicutmarina.com/jamestown-newport-ferry/private-charters for additional information.



All vessels will follow stringent sanitization procedures and will require riders to wear face masks and take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, per Governor Gina Raimondo’s Executive Orders, according to Conanicut Marine Services.