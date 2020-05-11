If the thought of going grocery shopping gives you major anxiety right now, it’s not unwarranted. Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at large grocery stores and mass food production locations like industrial meat processing plants throughout the US. Fortunately, many alternatives to large grocery chain stores exist with accessible shopping and delivery options that will get fresh, healthy food to your fridge. Check out these alternative options focused on whole foods and supporting local, state and regional organic producers.
Farmer’s Markets
View this post on Instagram
The market is open tomorrow morning, Saturday April 18th, from 9AM to 12PM, in the parking areas of Pell Elementary School, in strict compliance with the requirements for reducing the spread of COVID-19. Please visit our website for our market protocols, which includes wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing. We thank you in advance for observing the protocols to ensure the market operates in the most responsible way possible! Our vendors this week are: @littleriverfarmri selling produce, @thelocalcatch selling fresh seafood, @patspastured selling meat and eggs, @thecoffeeguyri selling bags of coffee and growlers of cold brew, and Gabba Gabba Naturals selling bars of soap and honey. You can visit aquidneckcommunitytable.org for ways to pre-order. #farmersmarket #newportri #knowyourfarmer #aquidneckisland #supportlocal #eatlocal #aquidneckcommunitytable #freshfood
As things warm up, many farmer’s markets are opening up again or coming outdoors, providing a more spacious shopping experience than going into a supermarket. The best resource for finding farmers’ market hours and locations throughout the state is Farm Fresh RI. You can search the site by food category, vendor name or calendar event for one near you that fits your schedule.
- In Newport, Aquidneck Growers Market is on Saturdays 9am-12pm. The current location is Pell Elementary School. See shopping protocols here.
- In South County, South Kingstown Farmers’ Market is open on Tuesday and Saturday mornings May-Oct at different locations. See schedule here.
Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Shares
CSA Shares give you the opportunity to support small, local farms by purchasing food products in bulk, in advance. Many also have the added benefit of arranging contactless, outdoor pick-up.
In March, we brought you the story about the availability of CSA shares through Local Patch, run by the Smith family. Other farms on Aquidneck Island as well throughout the state offer CSA shares as well. Check out Simmons Organic Farm (Middletown) CSA shares which start in June and get in touch with Cloverbud Ranch (Portsmouth) for information on pasture pack options for meat.
View this post on Instagram
The updated Home Delivery Product list is available. Direct emails will go out soon. Delivery to Providence and Middletown on Thursday, Portsmouth and Newport on Friday. Pick ups are available after 2pm on Fridays, indicate in the notes you’d lime pick up and ignore and automatically generated email you get. This is the accurate info ☝️Link in bio #simmonsfarmri #homedelivery #thankyouforyoursupport
Search Farm Fresh RI for other CSA share options throughout the state.
Grocery and Meal Kit Pick-up / Delivery
WhatsGood app – This very handy app is essentially a farmer’s market online and allows you to shop and buy from local farmers, artisans and other vendors in the community right from your phone. For food, you can search the app by food category or vendor name, and purchase directly from Rhode Island vendors like Windmist Farm (Jamestown), Wild Harmony Farm Stand (Exeter), Provencal (Middletown), and Schartner Farms (Exeter) and more. Many farmers offer the option of curbside pick-up or delivery to your home.
View this post on Instagram
We hope everyone is staying healthy, mindful, and safe during this crazy time! The shop is open our usual hours this weekend and we have plenty of meats and eggs. We ask that you come in one customer at a time because our shop is so small so try to be efficient in your shopping if there’s people waiting outside. #shoplocal #shopsmall #farmfresh
Misfits Market – This produce subscription box company based in the Northeast takes misshapen and “ugly” produce from organic farms that would otherwise go to waste and offers them at a discounted price to consumers. A great way to support farmers, cut down on food waste and save yourself some money as well as a trip to the grocery store.
A number of nationwide meal kit delivery options are now available that will take out the decision-making and some of the effort out of preparing nutritious meals at home: Here are a few of our favorites:
What’s Up Newp is proudly Newport-owned and operated. Since 2012, it has been our honor to be Newport County and Rhode Island’s source for what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
This story, and all of our content, is made possible and free to all (no paywall) with the help of What’s Up Newp Supporters. If you’d like to support more content like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.