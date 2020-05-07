Little Compton, RI – Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting LTD today announced the sale of 101 Round Pond Road in Little Compton for $2.79 million.

According to Teri Degnan Real Estate, this is the highest single-family transaction in Little Compton this year according to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The sellers were represented by Tim Dargan, Sales Associate at Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting LTD.

The seven-bedroom oceanfront cottage is situated on just over an acre of land and offers unobstructed panoramic water views. Just steps from private Tappens Beach and enveloped by saltwater breezes with captivating vistas from every room, the nearly century-old cottage is ready to be restored and reinvented.

“This property is truly one of a kind, offering 458 feet of ocean frontage, ample privacy and unparalleled views,” said Teri Degnan, owner of the brokerage in a statement. “Its sale demonstrates the continuing demand for premier waterfront property in Rhode Island and specifically, Newport County.”

The unidentified buyer of the home was represented by Victor Pereira of Residential Properties, Ltd. in Providence.