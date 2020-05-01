Since the arrival of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rhode Island, more than 3,200 people have tested positive for the disease, resulting in more than a 75 deaths.

As the disease continues to spread, event organizers in Newport County, Rhode Island, and across the world have been canceling or postponing fundraisers, sailing events, road races, and more.

With a Stay At Home Order in place in Rhode Island, statewide restrictions allowing no more than five people to gather at one time, and federal guidance on social distancing through at least April , no one knows when, to if, life will return to normal anytime soon.

What’s Up Newp has compiled an ongoing list of major events that have been postponed or canceled due to the outbreak. We also highlight some of the events happening further in the season that we can all look forward to.

We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months.

A note about when you see “Still On As Scheduled”. All event organizers are carefully watching guidelines and restrictions set forward by local, state, and federal authorities. Many plan to make final decisions in the coming days and weeks. We will continue to update this list as announcements come in.

Last updated April 28

Calendar of Events

Note – Newport Rugby has suspended all rugby matches and events until further notice.

Ongoing Series

March

Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled to Sunday, November 15th

April

May

June

July

New York Yacht Club – Morgan Cup Team Race

August

66th Annual Newport Jazz Festival at International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams | Canceled

~ ~ All events from this point on, no announcement have been made ~ ~

September

October

November

1: FYI – Daylight Saving Time ends

FYI – Daylight Saving Time ends 3: FYI – General Election Day

FYI – General Election Day 6 to 15: Newport Restaurant Week

Newport Restaurant Week 11: Holiday – Veterans Day

Holiday – Veterans Day 15: Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled from March 22nd

Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled from March 22nd 21 to Jan. 1: Christmas at the Newport Mansions

Christmas at the Newport Mansions 26: Holiday – Thanksgiving Day

Holiday – Thanksgiving Day 27: FYI – Black Friday

FYI – Black Friday 27: City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade

City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade 28: FYI – Small Business Saturday

December

1 to 31: Christmas In Newport

Christmas In Newport 4 to 6: Newport Holiday Stroll

Newport Holiday Stroll 5: Bowen’s Wharf 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Bowen’s Wharf 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting 12 to 18: Holiday – Chanukah

Holiday – Chanukah 24: Holiday – Christmas Eve

Holiday – Christmas Eve 25: Holiday – Christmas Day

Holiday – Christmas Day 31: Holiday – New Year’s Eve

