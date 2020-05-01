Newport Country Club, one of the USGA's five founding clubs, will host the 2020 U.S. Senior Open in June. (Photo by Newport Country Club)

Since the arrival of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rhode Island, more than 3,200 people have tested positive for the disease, resulting in more than a 75 deaths.

As the disease continues to spread, event organizers in Newport County, Rhode Island, and across the world have been canceling or postponing fundraisers, sailing events, road races, and more.

With a Stay At Home Order in place in Rhode Island, statewide restrictions allowing no more than five people to gather at one time, and federal guidance on social distancing through at least April , no one knows when, to if, life will return to normal anytime soon.

What’s Up Newp has compiled an ongoing list of major events that have been postponed or canceled due to the outbreak. We also highlight some of the events happening further in the season that we can all look forward to.

We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months.

A note about when you see “Still On As Scheduled”. All event organizers are carefully watching guidelines and restrictions set forward by local, state, and federal authorities. Many plan to make final decisions in the coming days and weeks. We will continue to update this list as announcements come in.

Last updated April 28

Calendar of Events

Note – Newport Rugby has suspended all rugby matches and events until further notice.

Ongoing Series

March

April

May

June

July

August

~ ~ All events from this point on, no announcement have been made ~ ~

September

October

November

  • 1: FYI – Daylight Saving Time ends
  • 3: FYI – General Election Day
  • 6 to 15: Newport Restaurant Week
  • 11: Holiday – Veterans Day
  • 15: Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled from March 22nd
  • 21 to Jan. 1: Christmas at the Newport Mansions
  • 26: Holiday – Thanksgiving Day
  • 27: FYI – Black Friday
  • 27: City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
  • 28: FYI – Small Business Saturday

December

Have an update on an event that you’d like to share? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

