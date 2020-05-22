Two more of Newport’s most popular hotels have reopened for guests and dining.

Hotel Viking began accepting reservations for hotel stays beginning on May 21. One Bellevue’s patio is also reopening on May 21 for daily outdoor dining for those with a reservation, serving breakfast (7 am – 11 am), lunch (11:30 am – 2:30 pm), and dinner (5 pm – 9 pm).

Hill Market Café will also reopened for daily service beginning on May 21, daily hours are 7 am – 2 pm.

For questions or to make a dining or hotel reservation, please call 401-848-4824 or visit www.hotelviking.com/dining/one-bellevue.

- Advertisement -

“We remain vigilant to ensure a healthy and clean environment, and are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) alongside recommendation from our local government authorities,” a spokesperson for Hotel Viking tells What’s Up Newp. “We have also introduced COVID-19 training for on-property team members and additional precautionary sanitation measures as part of a comprehensive plan for our guest’s safety and security. Face masks are required for all hotel common areas; Hotel Viking will provide face masks for guests who do not have one”.

“Thank you to our incredible staff, community, friends and valued guests for the continued support and understanding during our temporary closure. We look forward to reopening and welcoming locals and visitors alike to Hotel Viking,” Hotel Viking says.

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina reopened its doors for overnight guests on May 15, 2020. The resorts outdoor dining is also now officially open.

As of Wednesday, May 20, The Lounge & Firepit’s outdoor dining is open for visitors and The Pineapple Club will open on Friday, May 22. Per Rhode Island state guidelines, reservations are required for both The Lounge & Fire Pit and The Pineapple Club. Guests can also order from an enhanced in-room dining menu or from For Five Coffee, the hotels grab-and-go option, offering a variety of artisanal coffees, freshly baked breakfast pastries, sandwiches, salads, gelato, and fresh juices.

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina says in a statement to What’s Up Newp that it has taken every step possible to ensure guests and visitors safety, including rigorous cleaning protocols, property-wide implementation of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizing stations and the introduction of new social distancing practices. The property continues to update its policies and procedures with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hours of operation and details;

The Lounge and Firepit – Opened on May 20, 2020

Breakfast: 7 AM-11 AM and All Day Dining, 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Guests can book online, at OpenTable or by calling 401-851-3325

The Pineapple Club – Opens May 22, 2020

Memorial Day Weekend Hours: Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11:30 AM – 9 PM.

Reservations required to dine, no walk-ins per state guidelines.

Reservations for The Pineapple Club are phone only (not online) and can be reached at 401-851-3325