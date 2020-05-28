Governor Raimondo and the state of Rhode Island has released a wide variety of guidance for Rhode Island businesses and sectors ahead of the start of Phase II of Reopening in Rhode Island.

Governor Raimondo has said that Phase II will begin on Monday, June 1st.

Phase II Guidelines For Restuarants

Phase II general business/organization guidelines (May 28th)

Phase II non-critical retail guidelines (May 28th)

Phase II guidelines for personal services (salons, barbershops, and other personal services)

Phase II guidelines for Rhode Island parks and beaches (May 26th)

Child care guidance poster (May 26th)

Phase II guidelines for Religious and Faith-Based Organizations (May 22nd)

Phase II dining guidance illustration (May 22nd)

More on Phase II of Reopening RI

For more info or guidance, visit www.reopeningri.com.