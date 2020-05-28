The Covid-19 virus has changed our lives and it has changed my commitment to Putting Newport First. Now, more than ever, we must Keep Newport Moving.

I have served as State Representative for Newport House District 75 since 2014. As I conclude my third term, I am announcing my 2020 campaign for a fourth term and I am asking you for your vote. When I decided to run for a fourth term, I had no idea the challenges that we would face as a State and a community.

We have been sobered by the virus. It has crashed our economy and challenged our health-care systems. It separated us from our workplaces, activities, and friends.

But this virus has made us more environmentally conscious, economical, more collaborative and understanding. Now more than ever, there is compassion and empathy at work, school, in our neighborhoods, and our community centers.

Newport has risen to this challenge. Our City leadership and community leaders have done whatever is necessary to get Newport back up and running safely. I thank them for their hard work, leadership and resilience.

Policymakers must govern openly and honestly. Voters want policy makers to be responsive, available and transparent now more than ever. Voters want policy makers to advocate for solutions that are smart and effective. Voters want to be part of the conversation and the decisions.

I have been very fortunate to meet many of you around town or at one of my many constituent meetings. I have done my best to represent Newport honestly and transparently. I have taken this responsibility very seriously.

I promise to continue my tradition of holding constituent meetings throughout the district. I promise to be available and to respond to your needs. I promise to govern thoughtfully and honestly.

Now it is time to look to the future. That will be what my next term will be about. I am asking for your vote to serve Newport for a fourth term.

Thank you for your confidence in me.

Lauren Carson

Newport, RI 02840