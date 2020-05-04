Governor Gina M. Raimondo today provided more details on Phase 1 of the state’s plan to reopen the economy.
- Retail: Non-critical retail stores that have been closed will be allowed to reopen in-person operations, including for limited in-person browsing. Pre-ordering and in-store pick-up will still be encouraged as the safest option. Retailers will be able to have one person browsing for every 300 square feet of space. Every staff member and customer will need to wear a mask at all times.
- Offices: Everyone who can work from home should continue to work from home. In the meantime, employers should begin taking steps immediately to prepare for eventually bringing more employees back into the office.
- Restaurants: Later in phase 1, limited outdoor in-person seating options at restaurants will be allowed.
- Healthcare: In phase 1, anyone who has deferred healthcare needs, including well-visits and specialty care should call their primary care provider. Telehealth is still the best option if possible.
- Congregate Care: Visitation restrictions for nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living centers will continue.
More details can be found here.
