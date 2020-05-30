Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott today issued the following joint statement:



“What happened to George Floyd — and what has happened to far too many black Americans — is indescribably horrible. This moment serves as yet another wake up call that we have a long way to go in this country. No matter your walk of life, it is on all of us to do whatever we can to stop racism.



These are extraordinarily difficult days for our state and nation. There is much uncertainty as we grapple with these painful truths while fighting a global pandemic.



The right to protest is not only fundamental to our democracy, but has pushed our progress towards justice for generations. Now more than ever, we must be free to express our collective outrage while keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our fellow Rhode Islanders.”