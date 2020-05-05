Governor Raimondo is expected to tighten the requirements around wearing a face mask today.

What’s Up Newp asked during Monday’s press briefing, “There’s a lot of confusion on when wearing a cloth mask is required and when it’s not. Have you considered simplifying the message for understanding and enforcement, for example – requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times when in public?”

The Governor said she will be rolling out an Executive Order on Tuesday regarding making it more of a requirement for all to wear a cloth face mask while in public.

Watch the Governor’s Response below (at approximately 54:00;

The Governor’s press briefing is scheduled for 1 pm this afternoon. What’s Up Newp will carry it live for you then on our website.

Back on April 14th; Governor Raimondo signed an executive order clarifying the state’s directives around cloth face coverings. The Executive Order said;

All employees of customer-facing businesses, office-based businesses, manufacturers and nonprofits, must wear cloth face coverings when they are at work.

Business must provide face coverings for their employees. Face coverings can include scarves, bandanas, and other homemade and non-factory-made masks.

Additionally, all customer-facing businesses must take steps to remind customers to wear face coverings. That means they should be putting up signs at the door reminding customers to wear a face covering inside.

The only exceptions from these rules are for anyone whose health would be in jeopardy because of wearing a face covering or any children under 2 years old.

Rhode Island Commerce has cloth face covering rules and resources (including where to buy them and how to make them at home).