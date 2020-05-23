Committee hearings have been scheduled in both chambers of the General Assembly for the week of May 25-29, according to a press release from the State of Rhode Island General Assembly.

The House Finance Committee plans to meet. Details will be announced.

The Senate has scheduled three committees to meet on separate days, each televised live on Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox on Channels 15 and 61, in high definition on Cox Channel 1061, on Full Channel on Channel 15 and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers, and live streamed at www.rilegislature.gov/CapTV.

The State House remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public wishing to testify on any of the matters before the Senate committee may submit written testimony via email to SLegislation@rilegislature.gov.

The Senate has scheduled the following committee meetings:

Tuesday, May 26, 4 p.m. — The Senate Committee on Judiciary will meet in the Senate Lounge to take up the appointment of Lara Montecalvo as the public defender. The committee will also take up the appointment of East Providence Police Chief William Nebus to the State Traffic Commission as well as the appointments of Christopher Little and Jonathan Roberts to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

Wednesday, May 27, 4 p.m. — The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services will meet in the Senate Lounge to take up the appointment of A. Kathryn Power as the director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. The committee will also hold a hearing on a bill (2020-S 2525) sponsored by Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) to have the health insurance commissioner adopt a uniform set of medical criteria for prior authorization and create a required form to be used by a health insurer.

Thursday, May 28, 4 p.m. —The Senate Committee on Finance will meet in the Senate Lounge to take up the appointment of Brett Smiley as the Director of the Department of Administration.

The Senate Lounge will be disinfected nightly by a professional cleaning company and will be sealed off until 4 p.m. the next day to ensure the room remains clean. Only committee members and committee staff will be allowed in the Senate Lounge. All nominees will participate remotely via WebEx.

There will be no legislative session in either chamber.