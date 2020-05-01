Five Guys has permanently closed in Newport.
On Facebook, the store announced “we are now closed in Newport due to COVID-19. Please visit us in Fall River at the Southcoast Marketplace.”
The Newport location, which is located at 199 JT Connell Highway, has also been removed from the company’s website.
Five Guys has not responded to our requests for comment on the closure.
