Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant today announced that they will permanetnly close due to COVID-19.

“Sadly, we are announcing that due to the unfortunate Covid -19 crisis, the owners of Eleven Forty-Nine Restaurant have made the difficult decision to close permanently” the restaurant posted on Facebook on Monday.

The restaurant, located at 1149 Division Street in Warwick, has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been our sincere honor to serve our patrons for the last thirteen years, we have enjoyed sharing so many special occasions and life events with you,” the restaurant wrote.

“The owners and management thank you and appreciate your patronage. We wish to give a special thank you to all our staff members who have worked so hard throughout the years, you have made us proud and served with care! Be safe and well,” the restaurant concluded.