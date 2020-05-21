Hogan Associates today announced the May 20, 2020 sale of 165 Poppasquash Road, Bristol for $1,700,000.

According to Hogan Associates, it is Bristol’s 2nd highest sale of the year. Leslie Hogan of Hogan Associates represented Seller, 165 Poppasquash Road, LLC, and Laurie Fletcher of Residential Properties represented Buyers, Cheryl and Scott Glaser.

Clean lines and bright modern spaces characterize this white brick Contemporary overlooking Bristol Harbor. There are 2 master suites – one on each floor – and 3 additional ensuite bedrooms upstairs. Built in 1940 and completely renovated in 2016, the residence is virtually brand new with custom windows, new walls, roofs, lighting, heating, septic system, appliances, fixtures and more.

“It was clear from the first visit that this was the perfect fit for these Buyers. They knew what they wanted; they made their move, and we were under agreement in 3 days,” said listing agent, Leslie Hogan in the release.

Generous living areas include a large, open kitchen with marble center island, double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator and a casual dining area with views of the harbor. Back-to-back great rooms with double fireplace offer lots of space for lingering indoors or stepping outside to patios and lawn. A large formal living room and formal dining room flank a dramatic black and white marble entry foyer.

The grounds span nearly 4 acres and include a long elegant driveway, vintage stone walls and majestic specimen trees. The harbor is just a block away with water access across the street.