MRT Jewelers, 927 Warren Ave., East Providence this week will show its appreciation for critical care and Intensive Care nurses at the Miriam Hospital by presenting each with a silver bracelet engraved with a very special message from Psalm 91: “No harm shall overcome you.”

“My hope is that these bracelets will serve as a lasting reminder of our appreciation for their bravery and sacrifice for many years to come,” said Dave Audette, President of

M.R.T. Jewelers.

Audette knows firsthand of the sacrifices of nurses, particularly those at The Miriam, where his wife has been an ICU nurse there for nearly 15 years “and is on the frontlines caring for these Covid patients.”

Audette said MRT is donating 225 bracelets, which it purchased from Gabriel & Co. in NY, which is donating he proceeds to Jewelers for Children Charity.

Jewelers for Children was founded in 1999 by the U.S. jewelry industry with the mission of helping children in need. Since its inception, JFC has donated nearly $57 million to programs benefiting children whose lives have been affected by illness, abuse, or neglect through our charity partners St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, the Make-A-Wish® America, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and the National CASA Association. JFC also provides support to the Make-A-Wish® International and the Santa-America Fund.