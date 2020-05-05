The City of Newport today announced East Bay Family Health Services, a division of East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP), will be opening COVID19 testing by appointment only to its patients and to the general public starting on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at its Newport location.

Dr. Sarah Fessler, Chief Medical Director, has been working with the Rhode Island Department of Health and the EBCAP team to prepare for testing, according to a news release from the City.

This testing is reserved for people with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, and a telehealth visit with a provider is required prior to making an appointment. The results aren’t immediate, and it typically takes 3-4 days for results. Symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of taste or smell. If you think you or someone in your family has COVID-19, call EBCAP Health Services to schedule an appointment. All are welcome to call, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

In Newport, the City says testing people with symptoms will take place in both a drive-through tent and a walk-up tent in the CCRI Parking Lot, 1 John H Chafee Blvd, Newport, RI 02840. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, by appointment only. Call 401-848-2160 for an appointment.

East Bay Community Action Program is a private, non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation that provides a wide array of health and human services to the residents of Rhode Island’s East Bay, including the municipalities of East Providence, Barrington, Warren, Bristol, Little Compton, Tiverton, Portsmouth, Middletown, Newport, and Jamestown. For more information regarding services and to learn how you too can Support the CAP which supports the East Bay Community, visit ebcap.org.