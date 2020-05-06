Governor Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host their daily coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) press briefing today at 2:30 pm.

The Latest Local Data

May 6th: RIDOH reports there are 272 new positive cases (total now 10,205), 15 new associated fatalities (total now 370), 324 currently hospitalized, 86 currently in ICU, and 60 are currently on a ventilator.

Press Briefing

This story is developing, more updates to come.