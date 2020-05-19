Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department will host a press briefing on COVID-19 in Rhode Island on Tuesday, May 19th at 1 pm.
What’s Up Newp will carry it live, and provide updates, below.
The Latest Data
This story is developing, check back for updates throughout the day.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be. Your support helps make what we do possible.