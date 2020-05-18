Governor Raimondo and the Department of Health will host their daily COVID-19 press briefing today at 1 pm.
What’s Up Newp will carry it live below, and provide updates, as it happens.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be. Your support helps make what we do possible.