As their administrations continue developing strategies for the safe reopening of sectors of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut and Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island today announced their intention to align the reopening of hair salons and barbershops in their respective states in early June.

Hair salons and barbershops were initially included in Phase 1 of Connecticut’s reopen plan, which begins May 20, however Governor Lamont said that after having extensive discussions with owners and employees of these businesses he feels that it is in everyone’s best interests to provide for some additional preparation time and also align the state with its regional partners.

Governor Raimondo has indicated salons and barbershops would open in Phase II. Which is expected to begin around June 9th.

Governor Lamont said in a statement, “We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from many owners and employees, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made.”

Governor Raimondo said in a statement, “I know how hard this crisis has been on close-contact businesses like hair salons and barbershops, and we’re working around the clock to get you back to work quickly and safely. We look forward to continuing to coordinate with our regional partners are we work toward reopening these businesses in early June.”

Commerce RI wil lbe hosting a Facebook town hall today at 2:30 pm on their Facebook Page for hair salons/barbers. It will detail how phase two will look for these businesses.