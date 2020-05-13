Portsmouth, RI – Common Fence Music today announced that they will present Emmy and the P’s in a live online concert at 7 pm on Sunday, May 24.

EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks is an accomplished classical violinist, an old-time dance fiddler, and has played fiddle with the venerable Rusty Pickup String Band since she was 10 years old. She is a former co-director, resident musician and teacher at the Newport String Project in Newport, RI.

The P’s are cellist/guitarist Peter Zay and percussionist Piero Guimaraes. Peter Zay is a sought-after cellist in classical, pop and operatic settings. Mr. Zay has performed with such diverse performers as Diana Krall, Linda Ronstadt, Andrea Bocelli, Arlo Guthrie, Luciano Pavarotti, Frankie Valli, The Beach Boys, and Aretha Franklin.

Piero Guimaraes, a native Brazilian, has performed worldwide and performs regularly with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, Boston Musica Viva, the United States Coast Guard Band, and the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra.

A link to the event will be provided at www.commonfencemusic.org. on the day of the show.

Common Fence Music is a non-profit with a mission to promote culturally relevant but underexposed folk, roots and world music through concerts and educational activities.