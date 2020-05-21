Ethan Lienwand , a gifted blues pianist, will perform a free livestream concert for Common Fence Music on Sunday, June 7, at 7 pm.

The concert can be accessed by a link provided at commonfencemusic.org. on the day of the show.

Ethan Lienwand is a St. Louis-based barrelhouse blues piano player and preservationist. A student of the music’s rich history and varied regional styles, Ethan presents personal interpretations of many of the great (and forgotten) old-time masters. He specializes in St. Louis pre-war piano blues, Texas barrelhouse, Deep South barrelhouse, early Chicago boogie-woogie, and good-time hokum stride. His influences include: Little Brother Montgomery, Black Bob, Jimmy Yancey, Henry Brown, Peetie Wheatstraw, and Hersal Thomas.

Sponsored in part by a generous grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts.

Common Fence Music is a non-profit with a mission to promote culturally relevant but underexposed folk, roots and world music through concerts and educational activities.