The City of Newport today put out a press release reminding out of town and out of state visitors to abide by strict parking rules that have been put in place as part of the City’s COVID-19 response measures.

While downtown meter parking is set to go into effect on June 1st, parking at area attractions including Easton’s Beach, the Cliff Walk, and King Park has been restricted.

The City reminds visitors that parking areas remain closed at and around Easton’s Beach, as well as at access points to the City’s Cliff Walk.

At King Park on Wellington Avenue and along Rovensky Avenue off Bellevue Avenue, parking is being limited to vehicles with Newport resident parking stickers only. Any vehicle observed to be parked in either a marked on-street parking space or parking lot without a resident sticker from their 2020 or 2019 will be subject to a parking violation.

The City says to be aware that Police will be actively monitoring for parking infractions and conducting open-air compliance checks to ensure that visitors alike and residents are adhering to social distancing requirements and abiding by the latest guidance from the Governor and Rhode Island Department of Health.